Gani Adams bags 47th chieftaincy title

The National Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Adams, was on Sunday honoured with the chieftaincy title of Awhannukongan (Asiwaju Ogun of Badagry) by the Akran of Badagry, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi, as part of activities to celebrate the 40 years coronation anniversary of the Badagry monarch.

At the ceremony which held inside the palace of Oba Akran, the prominent monarch stated that the reason Otunba Adams was offered the chieftaincy was in recognition of his laudable contributions to the promotion of tourism sector in Badagry through Olokun Festival Foundation which yearly organises Olokun Festival for almost the last 15 years.

The antecedents of Otunba Adams as a fearless freedom fighter, according to a white cap Chief, Onusekan Gbewa l , the Jengen of Badagry is part of the reasons he was being so recognised. To him the Chieftaincy title is long overdue because of Adams’laudable efforts to the growth and development of Badagry, but added that God’s time is the best.

Addressing Adams, he said “I am aware that you have been given more than 46 chieftaincy titles in different places in Yorubaland, I pray to God that you will be given the mother of all chieftaincy titles in Nigeria which all of us will come and celebrate with you soon.

Another member of Badagry Council of Chiefs, White cap chief Adesine Hundogan, Agoloto of Badagry, in his speech revealed that with the grace of God, during the period that Gani Adams started celebrating Olokun Festival in Badagry, the Federal Government and Lagos State government have discovered crude oil in many places in Badagry making Lagos part of oil producing states.

Chief Abiodun Whedoku Patinvoh, the Baale of Yafin also told Otunba Adams that he should always count on the support of the good people of Badagry in all his progressive endeavors especially the ones that has to do with the promotion of culture.

In his acceptance speech, Otunba Gani Adams thanked Oba Akran and the council of chiefs for giving such an important chieftaincy title to him despite the fact that he is not an indigene of Badagry. He promised that he will not betray the trust bestowed on him by the people of Badagry promising that whatever connection and influence he has that will be useful in boosting the development of Badagry community, he will not hesitate to put it to use.