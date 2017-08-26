Ganduje recruits 2,458 health workers, 1000 sanitation vanguards

Kano state government has em­ployed the services of 2,458 health workers comprising Doctors, Nurses, Laboratory scientists and other Paramedical workers. The government also recruited 1,000 Sanita­tion Vanguards from across the 44 Local government areas of the state.

The state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje personally is­sued employment letters to the newly recruited health work­ers at Government House lawn, today (Wednesday), during a grand occasion, where some health interventions for Kano citizens were also launched.

The programmes include launch of 11 mosquito control motorized fumigation machines, distribution of anti malaria commodities and fumigation equipment to 748 Health facilities in 44 local government areas, launch of operational guidelines for Drug Revolving Scheme as well as launch of Zauren Tsafta Programme/Committees.

Governor Ganduje explained that “the initiatives were aimed at improving access to sanitation and health, thereby contributing significantly to educational advancement, poverty alleviation and overall human development”.

Dr. Ganduje hinted that his administration has accorded serious attention to quality health services delivery, explaining that his commitment to health development was exemplified in the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment such MRI Machines, Digital Mam­mography, CT Scan Ma­chines and Digital Fluoroscopy Machines, among sundry facilities as that were hitherto unavailable at the state’s health facilities.

He stated further that besides initiating far-reaching health policies and programmes, his administration had committed billions of Naira to the procurement of medical consumables, provision of more infrastructure as well as recruitment of trained personnel, in the health sector.

On the 1,000 Sanitation Van­guards, the governor announced that they were graduates of Kano School of Hygiene, who would be paid a monthly allowance of N15, 000 until they would be permanent­ly engaged by the State Govern­ment, which would be based on performance.

In his remarks on the occa­sion, the State Health Commis­sioner, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, commended the efforts of the State Government in pro­curing the basic health kit and equipment for the State owned health institutions.

He however urged all health workers in spread across the 44 Local Government of the State to ensure the judicious use of the equipment, as well as en­sure maintenance culture, so as to protect the basic equipment, which he pointed out are not found in other State owned hos­pitals elsewhere in the country.

‘’This is the first time in the history of Kano State that more than 2,000 health workers are being recruited at once.”

Yakubu Salisu, Kano