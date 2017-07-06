FUNAI gets support from French govt for Post-graduate studies

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Denys Gauer, has reiterated the support of the French government to the partnership between Campus France, Abuja and the Federal University Ndfu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI), Ebonyi State.

The envoy made this known yesterday when he visited the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, in furtherance of the post-graduate studies partnership between the university and the French government.

The partnership which is geared towards ensuring that young academics of the university pursue their Masters and PhD programmes in notable French public and private Universities is the first of its kind between the government of France and any Nigerian university.

Speaking during the event, the ambassador who was represented by the Head of Cooperation and Cultural Affairs and Director of Institut Francais, Abuja, Mr. Arnaud Dornon, appreciated the Vice Chancellor for taking the bold step of ensuring that FUNAI becomes the first University in Nigeria to partner with the French government in the area of post-graduate studies.

The French attaché explained that the selected students would be exposed to better knowledge and know-how through the provision of unrestricted access to disciplinary laboratories and resource centers of different French Universities that are relevant to their courses.

He added that most of the courses would be delivered in English language, stressing that the intending students were still expected to learn how to communicate in French language in other to be able to socialize properly with the people.

He further noted that unlike what is obtainable in America and other European nations, the tuition is free in French public Universities while the private ones are affordable, emphasizing that both foreign and French students are treated the same way.

Earlier the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nwajiuba thanked the ambassador for his unalloyed support which made the partnership to see the light of day, noting that as a young University at a critical stage of defining its culture, the collaboration was apt and strategic.

He added that the University has already mapped out a land for the building of a French village, noting that French language has been made one of the compulsory General studies courses for students.

The Vice Chancellor further stressed that the partnership would easy financial burden on the students, even as it will also give them international exposure.

The first batch of FUNAI academics numbering about 20 that have been offered admission into French Universities to pursue either Masters or PhD programmes through the partnership will be leaving for France in September 2017.