FRSC deploys 33,000 personnel for Eid-el- Kabir celebrations

Following massive vehicular activities expected on the highways as families travel for the Sallah celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has deployed 33,000 personnel across the federation to ensure sanity on the roads during the period.

In a statement on Tuesday, signed the Public Education Officer, the Corps said that its operations during the period would concentrate on management and control of traffic, excessive speeding, dangerous driving/overtaking, clearance of road obstructions, seat-belt use violation, zero tolerance for use of phone while driving, lane indiscipline and route violation.

He stressed that the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, insists on improved vehicular movement so as to mitigate crashes during the Eid-el-Kabir special patrol operation, scheduled to commence on August 31st, until September 6.

He also said the corps’ personnel had been briefed appropriately to perform their duties which include public enlightenment, traffic calming, traffic control, enforcement and rescue services.

“For ease of operation and prompt rescue services, 859 patrol vans, 106 ambulances, 267 motorbikes and 22 tow-trucks have been deployed to cover critical routes and crash prone areas,” he said.

“The corps marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi wishes to remind Nigerians that the holiday is for celebration with family members and loved ones especially for the Muslim faithful. In this regard, motorists are advised to bear in mind the need to adhere to stipulated traffic rules and regulations to and fro their travel destinations as over 200 mobile courts will be set up to prosecute erring offenders.”

Kazeem urged the motoring public to practice safe-road-use culture and give their maximum cooperation to FRSC personnel for the desired success.

He also called on the public to notify FRSC in the event of an emergency through its emergency line 0700-CALL-FRSC (0700-22553772) or toll free number 122 for prompt response as road safety is a shared responsibility.