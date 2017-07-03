Fresh Badoo Suspect Nabbed in Old Woman’s Home

Less than 24 hours after the arrest of a hundred suspected members of the notorious Badoo cult group by a joint security effort in Lagos, another suspected member of the gang has been caught at Benson area of Ikorodu.

The suspect, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was caught by residents of the area who had suspected his movement just behind Access Bank in the area.

According to an eye witness who gave his name as Omolaja Dax‎, the suspect was reportedly found in the compound of an old woman and the occupants didn’t know how he got inside.

Omolaja told our correspondent that the vigilant old woman who was not comfortable with the young man’s presence, had shouted and screamed for help.

Dax said, “The old woman who is a widow and my neighbour was screaming for help in Yoruba, I didn’t take it serious at first not until other occupants of the house started shouting too. I rushed out only to find a young man who was carrying a bag.

He attempted to flee the scene but we all held him down. He had a black bag with him. We did a thorough search on him and found black oil, 4 ATM cards, handkerchief, charms and other items.”

The Daily Times gathered that a woman who claimed to be the mother of the young man had appeared at the scene begging that her son be speared. She confirmed the young man who is around 25 year old to be a bad boy.

She reportedly showed people where she was injured due to cutlass attack from the young man.

It was however learnt that the angry crowd that had given the suspect a beating of his life had refused calling the police to take aware the suspect, but, called on the men of the Nigerian Army to take away the suspect.

‎When contacted to confirm the incident, the Lagos state police spokesperson, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police said he would get back to our correspondent on the incident.

As at the time of filing in this report, he was yet to confirm the incident.