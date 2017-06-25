FPA Governing Council Chairman Lauds Stakeholders

..vow to priorise staff’s welfare

Some of the External Stakeholders of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti have been lauded for their numerous past assistance in terms of support and wise counsel in making the Institution become one of the notable Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the 10th Governing Council of the Polytechnic, Chief Austin Edeze gave the commendation on Tuesday, 20th June, 2017 while leading his Council and Principal Officers on courtesy visits to various places and persons including Aare Afe Babalola at his University, ABUAD; the Ewi of Ado Ekiti; the Commissioner of Police; the Department of State Services and the Ekiti State Council of Elders among others.

At ABUAD, Chief Austin Edeze appreciated the Founder of the Afe Babalola University, for his immense contributions to the Polytechnic right from its inception, noting that he had been inundated with information of Chief Afe Babalola’s yeoman effort in making sure the Polytechnic came into being.

Thus, considered it expedient to pay homage and specially thank Aare Afe Babalola for being a good mentor and progenitor to the Institution, stressing that his success in founding Afe Babalola University was not a surprise but, possible as a result of his good works and dedication in the past services to the Federal polytechnic and other organisations.

Responding, Aare Afe Babalola thanked the Council members led by Chief Edeze for their visit and attributed all his achievements to hardwork, dedication and God’s Grace.

While advising the Council members to work together as one to move the Polytechnic forward, he also urged them to cultivate the culture of giving and leading by example in donating to the Institution and also ensuring that the Institution has a vibrant Alumni Association that will work for the upliftment of the Polytechnic.

Also on a similar visit to the Ewi in Council, Chief Edeze thanked the Ewi of Ado Ekiti HRM Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, the Chairman noted that the Council had come to thank the monarch for his contributions to the Institution especially in settling disputes when the need arose, adding that they have also come to seek for his Royal blessing and his continued support Oba Adejugbe welcomed the Council and Management to his palace.

He thanked the Council members for the visit and congratulated them on their appointment to oversee the affairs of the Institution praying that their tenure will be peaceful.

He also advised them to work as a team and have a common goal in the interest of the Institution. He assured all that his doors are always wide open for consultation anytime the Institution needed his fatherly assistance.

The Council members also visited the Commissioner of Police and the Director of State Services to thank them for the great relationship that exists between them and the Institution as well as re-establish the relationship.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abdullahi Chafe welcomed the Council members to the state and commended the Federal Government for bringing together people with various background and experience as members of Council.

He promised that the Police force will continue to work for the good order and development of the Polytechnic.

Also the Director of Department of State Services appreciated the Council members for the visit and commended them for deeming it fit to visit key persons in the state as it shows that they are really determined to succeed.

He urged them to work hand in hand with all the stakeholders including Labour Unions to ensure that all pending issues are addresses with informed and lasting solution to the problems so that the Institution can continue to enjoy uninterrupted peace.

The Council also visited the Polytechnic Continuing Education Centre, where interaction with the staff and students was held.

The chairman solicited for the cooperation, hardwork and sincerity of all members of staff assuring them that the newly elected Council members will introduce improvement and transition to the Polytechnic system.

He also charged the students to judiciously use their time wisely, get committed to their studies and ensure to pass out in flying colours after which he inspected the Centre’s facilities.

Responding, the Dean of the Centre, Surv. Felix Ajibade gave kudos to the Chairman and his members and also agitates for more facilities and support, comparing the centre to “Oliver Twist” that will always ask for more.

The courtesy visit ended with the Ekiti State Council of Elders where the Governing Council members were advised and prayed for by the elders of Ekiti land.

During the visit, the Chairman expressed his appreciation to the Elders for the fatherly roles they have been playing at bringing peace to the Polytechnic, settling sensitive issues and not turning deaf ears to the cries of the Polytechnic.

He also solicited for the blessing and continuous support of the Elders at taking the Polytechnic to the promise land and ensuring that his team will work hand in hand with all stakeholders at making the Polytechnic a degree awarding Institution.

Responding, the Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Elders, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi, reputed as the first plastic Surgeon in Africa, applauded the great step taken by the Council members at familiarizing with the Elders adding that they have blazed a new trail of good legacy.

He however advised the Council to work assiduously at lifting the Institution and setting it on the pedestal of excellence which will place it as a cynosure to all other Institutions.

The Elders, including Chief Alex Ajayi, Chief Oladeji Fasuan, who also commented on the giant strides of Polytechnic promised their commitment and dedication to the Institution and prayed that God’s blessings, wisdom and strength will always follow.

In a vote of thanks rendered by the Rector of the Polytechnic Dr. Taiwo Akande, she acknowledged and paid obeisance to the Elders, saying that their foot prints will always be on the sand of time and their names will be etched in gold in the annals of the Polytechnic.



Meanwhile, the Chairman has assured staff and students of the Institution to make their welfare a priority of the Council. He said this became necessary because whatever affects the Staff will invariably have effect on members of the Council.

The Chairman made this known on Monday 19th June, 2017 during series of interactive sessions with all the Staff of the polytechnic, the Management Committee, the Trade Unions, leaders of the Students Union as well as leadership of the Alumni Association.

Chief Edeze, a onetime acting Pro Chancellor of the Ebonyi State University acknowledged the fact he and members of the Council were Divinely sent to Ado Ekiti for a purpose, stressing that part of the task is to transform the Institution to enable it take its pride of place among Institutions of its generation.

He therefore sued for the cooperation of all members of Staff and pleaded for a little time to be abreast with the challenges confronting the Institution, promising that the Council would do its best at tackling such problems “as the current Council has not come to ‘take away’ but rather to add value to the achievements already recorded in the Institution.”

The Rector of the Institution, Dr. Taiwo Akande who had earlier welcomed the Chairman and members of the Council wished them all the best in their assignment which she described as daunting but not insurmountable.

At the interactive session with the Executives of the staff/Trade Unions, the Chairman promised to breed understanding and cooperation between the Management and the workers.

He promised to use a “bottom up” system of communication where the people will design their needs and strategies mapped out to meet it.

Also, during the interaction with the Students Union Executive, the Chairman while promising to make the Students’ stay on campus worthwhile, he admonished them to shun cultism and live within the ambit of the law and urged them to cooperate with the Council and the Management of the Institution to improve on their welfare.

He further urged them to effectively key into the entrepreneurship programme of the Institution given its pioneering efforts in entrepreneurship training, as he does not expect anyone who graduates from the institution to start looking for jobs. In other words, he expects them to be job providers.

Chief Edeze had also, during the interaction with the broad spectrum of the leadership of the Alumni Association, tasked them to brace up and cooperate to help the Council transform the Polytechnic as a first rate Tertiary Institution in Nigeria.

He told the Alumni members that the time had come for them to mobilise their members worldwide to give back to their alma mater in its quest for greatness.