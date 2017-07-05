Four men docked for robbing company of $500,000

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned four middle-aged men, Adeyemi Oluwaseun, Suleiman Yusuf Obhakume, Yusuf Imran Adekunle and Hakuna Issah, before a Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, for stealing the sum of $500,000 (about N183million) belonging to First Marina Trust Limited.

The defendants who were arraigned on 2 count charge bordering on conspiracy to steal before Justice Josephine Oyefeso , however pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

EFCC prosecutor, Zainab Ettu, informed the court that the defendants committed the offence on 16th September, 2016.

She further said that, the offence is contrary to section 409 and 285(1) of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2011.

Counsel to the 3rd and 4th defendants, Mr. Abass E. asked the court that the defendants should be remanded in Ikoyi prison.

He further asked the court for short adjournment to argue the bail application.

Counsel to 1st defendant, Mr. O. Awonuga, also applied for short adjournment to file a written address to argue the bail application.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso, however ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ikoyi prison pending the hearing of the bail application.

The matter was thereafter adjourned till July11, 2017 for hearing of pending applications.

Titilope Joseph