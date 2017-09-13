Foundation bankrolls Law School, ICAN fees of two indigent Students

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) , Tajudeen Olesin Foundation
said it will pay school fees of two qualified students of Institute
of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) and Nigerian Law School.
According to him ,the foundation said it resolved to foot the tuition
fees of the duo because of their inability to afford the fees.
The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mr Ibrahim Tajudeen
Olesin, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the second edition
of free summer lesson sponsored by the foundation for students in
Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
The event held at Government Day Secondary School, Amule, Okelele,
Ilorin also featured distribution of educational materials,
presentation of computer devices and award of scholarship.
Speaking at the ceremony, Olesin said the foundation was established
because of his passion and dream in looking for positive ways to
contribute own quota to his immediate community.
He noted that the foundation also came to being owing to the
conviction that it would have a multiplier effect on the society,
saying there is no better time to start than now for the children
because the future of the country lies in their hands.
He pointed out that the initiative was imperative to support the state
government’s efforts in giving right education and creating a
conducive environment to educate the beneficiaries of the summer
lesson.
Olesin, who applauded the government’ s strive to reposition education
in the state, said quality education is capital intensive and should
not be left to government alone.
The founder also acknowledged the positive impact of the President of
the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, through various educational
empowerments such as scholarship for outstanding graduates to purse
masters degree, giving of JAMB forms and payment of WAEC fees among
others.
“This foundation was established as a result of my passion and dream
in looking for positive ways to contribute my own quota to my
community with the belief
That it will have a multiplier effect on the state and the entire
country. For me, there is no better time to start than now, with these
great and promising children in whose hands the future of our great
country lies.
“The foundation recognized that it is imperative to support the Kwara
State government’s efforts in giving right education and creating a
conducive environment to educate our younger ones. As we all know,
quality education is capital intensive and should not be left to
government alone.
“We also acknowledge the positive impact our political leader, Senator
Bukola Saraki is making through his constituency office and Kwara as a
whole in all his various educational empowerments like scholarship to
outstanding graduates to further their Masters degree at any
University of their choice and giving of JAMB forms, paying of WAEC
fees and many more. However, we believe that there are ways we can
also complement all what he is doing and touch more lives by
supporting these brilliant students to achieve their future dreams.
“Moreover, young men and women needed to be empowered with right
education in order to deal with poverty related issues and help in
opening their eyes and minds to advocate for policies that will better
their lives and bring development to the community, state and nation”,
Olesin said.
Also speaking, an Ilorin based Islamic Scholar, Alhaji Zakariyau Imam
Olesin, expressed concern over rising cases of cultism at all levels
of education, saying it was disturbing that the menace had crept into
Islamic Institutions too.
He noted that some of the youths found in cultic related groups today
were either lured or coerced into it, urging parents to be responsible
to the upbringing of their children.
Imam Olesin, who described education as a good legacy parents could
bequeath to their children and wards, called for attitudinal change
among the youth towards education.
The event featured presentation of cash reward to best students at
summer lesson, distribution of educational materials as well as
pledge to offset WAEC fees of some students of Senior Secondary
Schools in Okelele community.
Kehinde Akinpelu , Ilorin