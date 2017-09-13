Foundation bankrolls Law School, ICAN fees of two indigent Students

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) , Tajudeen Olesin Foundation

said it will pay school fees of two qualified students of Institute

of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) and Nigerian Law School.

According to him ,the foundation said it resolved to foot the tuition

fees of the duo because of their inability to afford the fees.

The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mr Ibrahim Tajudeen

Olesin, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the second edition

of free summer lesson sponsored by the foundation for students in

Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The event held at Government Day Secondary School, Amule, Okelele,

Ilorin also featured distribution of educational materials,

presentation of computer devices and award of scholarship.

Speaking at the ceremony, Olesin said the foundation was established

because of his passion and dream in looking for positive ways to

contribute own quota to his immediate community.

He noted that the foundation also came to being owing to the

conviction that it would have a multiplier effect on the society,

saying there is no better time to start than now for the children

because the future of the country lies in their hands.

He pointed out that the initiative was imperative to support the state

government’s efforts in giving right education and creating a

conducive environment to educate the beneficiaries of the summer

lesson.

Olesin, who applauded the government’ s strive to reposition education

in the state, said quality education is capital intensive and should

not be left to government alone.

The founder also acknowledged the positive impact of the President of

the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, through various educational

empowerments such as scholarship for outstanding graduates to purse

masters degree, giving of JAMB forms and payment of WAEC fees among

others.

“This foundation was established as a result of my passion and dream

in looking for positive ways to contribute my own quota to my

community with the belief

That it will have a multiplier effect on the state and the entire

country. For me, there is no better time to start than now, with these

great and promising children in whose hands the future of our great

country lies.

“The foundation recognized that it is imperative to support the Kwara

State government’s efforts in giving right education and creating a

conducive environment to educate our younger ones. As we all know,

quality education is capital intensive and should not be left to

government alone.

“We also acknowledge the positive impact our political leader, Senator

Bukola Saraki is making through his constituency office and Kwara as a

whole in all his various educational empowerments like scholarship to

outstanding graduates to further their Masters degree at any

University of their choice and giving of JAMB forms, paying of WAEC

fees and many more. However, we believe that there are ways we can

also complement all what he is doing and touch more lives by

supporting these brilliant students to achieve their future dreams.

“Moreover, young men and women needed to be empowered with right

education in order to deal with poverty related issues and help in

opening their eyes and minds to advocate for policies that will better

their lives and bring development to the community, state and nation”,

Olesin said.

Also speaking, an Ilorin based Islamic Scholar, Alhaji Zakariyau Imam

Olesin, expressed concern over rising cases of cultism at all levels

of education, saying it was disturbing that the menace had crept into

Islamic Institutions too.

He noted that some of the youths found in cultic related groups today

were either lured or coerced into it, urging parents to be responsible

to the upbringing of their children.

Imam Olesin, who described education as a good legacy parents could

bequeath to their children and wards, called for attitudinal change

among the youth towards education.

The event featured presentation of cash reward to best students at

summer lesson, distribution of educational materials as well as

pledge to offset WAEC fees of some students of Senior Secondary

Schools in Okelele community.

Kehinde Akinpelu , Ilorin