Former Super Eagles Coach Seeks To Divorce ‘Violent’ Wife

Though he has had course to work with tough individuals during his active coaching days, a former Super Eagles coach, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde is ‘afraid’ to stay on with his wife.

It is in this light that he has filed a divorce suit against his wife, Abiona, at the Ibadan Customary Grade C Court sitting in Mapo.

Onigbinde, 79 told the court that his wife is violent and stubborn, adding that she was unwilling to live harmoniously with him.

According to The Nation, when both appeared in court, the president of the court, Chief Odunade Adewuyi told the wife about the allegations leveled against her.

When asked if she wanted the marriage to be dissolved, Mrs. Onigbinde replied in the negative, saying she did not know why a divorce suit was filed against her.

The court said:

“If his (Onigbinde) prayers are heard by the court, do you think the marriage should not be dissolved? Which steps did you take after your husband complained about these allegations? Does he like your attitude?

“Let us say you are the husband and your wife says he doesn’t want something, won’t you know?”

The woman replied:

“He said he doesn’t like it. He said I’m violent, but it is not so. I called the first child and told him about it.

“Also, I told my child and my husband’s elder brother. Our children went to beg him but he refused.”

The president and other members of the court, Elder E.A. Ogundipe and Chief Raifu Raji, advised the woman to maintain peace with her husband.

Before the court adjourned hearing in the case, Onigbinde asked a pertinent question of whether his life would be protected going by previous attempts on his life.