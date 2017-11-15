Forgive me, Gov Ayade begs C’River National Assembly members

Governor Ben Ayade has begged National Assembly members who petitioned him to National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Sen. Ahmed Makarfi in Abuja.

Highly dependable source who pleaded that his name should not be mentioned told our correspondent on Wednesday in Calabar, Cross River State capital that the Governor begged the members at a meeting held with them in Abuja on Saturday.

“Gov Ayade had a meeting with the people on Friday and was talking tuff but when his bad side was unravelled to him, he became sobered and started pleading” the source said.

The source added that though, the matter was still pending but from all indications, the National Assembly members are bent on ensuring that the PDP’s ticket for 2019 was not giving to him.

The Daily Times was also informed that because of the bickering between the Governor and the National Assembly members from the State, the planned trip by the Governor to Germany was shelved as the Governor did not know his faith.

Chief Asukwo Iyamba said “Our Governor had done everything possible to travel to Germany immediately after the meeting but could not go because he had to stay behind to monitor the development,” our source hinted.

Cross River State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), caucus in the National Assembly had accused Governor Ben Ayade of highhandedness. The federal legislators also condemned the state congresses which they described as non-inclusive.

The lawmakers from the state, in a letter to the National Chairman of the PDP, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, warned that unless something urgent was done to remedy the situation; the party stood a poor chance in the 2019 elections.

The letter signed by nine legislators led by Senator Rose Oko (Cross River North) accused the governor of hijacking the state’s congresses to the exclusion of stakeholders.

Others that signed the petition included Senator Gershom Bassey, Hon. Ayibe Ngoro, Hon. Bassey Eko Ewa, Hon. Daniel Asuquo, Hon. Eta Mbora, Hon. Jarigbe Agom, Hon. Essien Ayi and Hon. Legor Idagbo.

The statement read in part: “We bring to your attention the state of the structure of the PDP in Cross River State. The 2016 party congresses ostensibly saw the election of new officials for the state, local government area and ward executive officers for the party.

“There was, however, an aberration in the manner the congresses were done, as they excluded party stakeholders and elders across the state that became tantamount to a selection rather than an election.

“The implication of this is that there is now a general apathy and despondency among party members in the state, most of whom have felt the need to move out of the party to other parties, and indeed have done so”.

Edem Bassey, Calabar