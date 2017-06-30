Football star Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes twins

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo announced the birth of twins via a surrogate mother on Thursday with an intimate Instagram post.

The 32-year-old soccer player wrote, “So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life.”

The sports sensation announced on Facebook he was exiting from the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia to be with his family. The star’s twins were born in the U.S., according to the BBC.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now officially a father of three.

Despite earlier reports of Ronaldo expecting twin sons, the proud new dad is photographed holding one baby in a blue romper and one baby in a pink dress. Ronaldo has yet to confirm the sexes or names of the babies.

Ronaldo’s new little bundles of joy join 7-year-old big brother Cristiano Jr.

Ronaldo has reportedly been dating model Georgina Rodriguez for months, but they only took their relationship public earlier this year, attending the Best FIFA Football Awards together in January.

The athlete and fashion designer has never revealed the mother of his older son publicly, explaining during a Jonathan Ross Show appearance that, “When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always, always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son.”