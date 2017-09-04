Flood victims receive relief materials from NEMA

In line with the directive from the presidency to promptly provide relief materials to victims of flood disaster in Benue state, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at the weekend presented assorted relief materials to the Benue State government for onward distribution to victims in the state.

President Mohammadu Buhari who acted on a distress call on him by Governor Samuel Ortom to intervene and rescue his people from flooding directed the agency to swing into action to cushion the plight of the victims.

Presenting the items to the Benue state government by through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Director General of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja in Makurdi, said he was in the state to make on the spot assessment of damage caused by the flood.

He said the materials he has presented were just for immediate relief meant to cushion hardship of victims displaced by the flood disaster, noting that more materials would be provided after his office complete assessment on damage caused by the flood.

“What we have presented is just for immediate relief for persons who have been affected by the flood, adequate relief and other interventions would be provided to the state after a detailed assessment of damage caused by the disaster,” he note.

Engr. Maihaja said there was no formal communication between NEMA and the Cameronian authorities as to the release of water from Lagdo Dam, stressing however that as an emergency management agency, it was prepared to take care of any eventuality.

Maihaja, who undertook a tour of flooded areas in parts of Guma and Makurdi, and also visited the Internally Displaced Persons camp at Makurdi International Market, sympathised with the victims over the disaster and described the situation as devastating. He conveyed the heartfelt sympathy of President Muhammadu Buhari to the government and people of the state over the unfortunate incidence.

Speaking on behalf of Benue state government, Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Engr. Joseph Utsev appreciated the prompt response of the federal government to the immediate needs of the displaced persons.

He appealed to the federal government to provide support for the state to construction more drainages/canals, as well as dredge River Benue among others, saying it will serve as measures to reduce the magnitude of flooding, adding, “the disaster has damaged property worth billions of naira.”

Items presented to the state so far included three trucks load of assorted relief materials comprising of food stuff, medical consumables, children’s wears, mosquito nets, mattresses among others while other trucks of items according to NEMA ,are being expected.

