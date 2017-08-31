Fish out the perpetrators of Ugborodo killings, leaders tell police

Leaders and stakeholders of Ugborodo Community in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State have called on the security agents, particularly the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim to fish out the perpetrators of the recent community crisis where two persons were allegedly killed in leadership tussle.

Mr. Austin Oborogbeyi, Chairman of the Ugborodo community told journalists yesterday in Asaba that the death of the two persons cannot be swept under the carpet, urging the security operatives to go after one Benson Omadeli Olajori, spiritual head in the renewed leadership conflict.

He alleged that for the prompt backing of the police, the corpse of drowned Mayomi after it was recovered from the waters was almost hijacked by the attackers with the intention of destroying the likely evidence against them.

Oborogbeyi further alleged that: “five victims were kidnapped by the attempts, detained and later taken to the residence of Benson Omadela where they were thoroughly beaten, and caused bodily injuries before being rescued”.

But in a swift reaction, Benson Omadeli Olajori on a telephone denied the act, saying: “I was not in town, I have been away, so I cannot comment on what is actually happening at the moment.”

As it were, Benson Okoturo and Samuel Mayomi were said to have died over Tuesday’s armed youths repelling of the 52 – man UCMC, and other indigenes on a ferry for a meeting in the community to unveil UCMC road map for meeting its one year mandate of restoring lasting peace to the community, torn apart by the protracted leadership struggle.

Okoturo, member of the IMC reportedly collapsed and died at Warri General Hospital from shock of sporadic gunshots, while Mayomi drowned among other passengers after their boats was rammed into by another boat, loaded with armed Ugborodo youths who also abducted and tortured five other victims during the tragic boat journey before releasing them on the intervention of the Nigerian Navy.

The attackers allegedly undermined the presence of 106-man police team led by superintendent Sola Adebayor on the orders of the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim, whose men reportedly watched like spectators as the armed men intercepted the victims on the ferry, Kpokpor and Madangho”.

But speaking further, Oborogbeyo “we have identities of some of those inside the attackers’ boats. The soul of our dead brothers, are carrying out for justice, the lawlessness in Ugborodo must be brought to an end, this is what we demand from the federal/Delta state governments whose primary responsibility is to protect the lives and properties of citizens in any part of the country”.

He said that the Delta State Police Commissioner in his situation report on the crisis, said it was only one death, and the eventual recovery of the corpse of the drowned deceased and also confirmed that he had earlier granted the UCMC’s request for police prelude, to the tragic boat trip to Ugborodo.

“If the matter has involved death, and the complainants have mentioned names, it is now a criminal matter and we will treat it as such, investigation is ongoing” the police boss was quoted as saying.