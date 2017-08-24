FirstBank improves customers’ experience with new offerings

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has continued in its tradition of creating a value-chain of support for the interests and lifestyles of its customers. With varying categories of products and services across market segments, the Bank ensures that it supports customers’ lifestyle, goals and aspirations.

To drive convenience in banking, FirstBank offers innovative virtual options for funds transfer, bills payment and airtime top up, using FirstMobile app and the Bank’s USSD banking code *894#. FirstMobile, the bank’s mobile app has recently been updated with enhanced card security feature – ‘card-in-control’ which makes it possible for customers to define their card functionality on their mobile phone; a Quick Response (QR) Code that transforms your phone into a tap and pay device, riding on NFC technology and the Transaction receipt and Save beneficiary functions all of which make business transactions much more convenient and safe. The Bank has also provided a Lifestyle information aggregator – the LOOP app which enables customers stay updated on the latest global trends from their mobile phones.

For a borderless banking experience, FirstBank offers an array of payment cards for both domestic and international use. The Bank’s dollar denominated cards in debit, credit and prepaid variants provide 24/7 access to funds worldwide. To support the businesses of High Networth Individual Customers, FirstBank provides them with the Visa Gold, Platinum Debit MasterCard as well as Visa Infinite cards, giving them unlimited power anywhere in the world.

These cards come with added benefits and rewards from partner merchants, airlines and hotels home and abroad with card-holders having the opportunities of massive discounts and offers with hotels, airlines and other hospitality value added services and upgrades.

FirstBank also offers exclusive financial tools and products to its premium customers such as the First Current Plus account, which allows unlimited turnover threshold and zero account maintenance charge; the Firstdom Plus dollar account that offers attractive interest rate and free over-the-counter charges with huge concession on transfer charges; the FirstOnline internet banking which enables customers carry out variety of transactions from anywhere in the world; and competitive mortgage products, empowering customers to deepen their stakes in real estate. The mortgage products are designed to part-finance the acquisition, construction and refinancing of residential properties or office complexes for SMEs who desire to own their business premises. The facility is availed either as a Personal Home Loan with Joint Mortgage option for eligible individuals in paid employment or as Commercial Mortgage for SME customers who are either small & medium enterprises, professional organizations or private schools

According to Folake Ani-Mumuney, FirstBank’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, the Bank’s continuous delivery of suitable and bespoke products and services to enhance its customers’ lifestyle is another way FirstBank is putting its customers first. “We are an active partner in the fast-paced lifestyle of our customers and we are constantly rolling out tailor-made products and services to fit their needs and aspirations”.