Fire Guts Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel

The female hostel in the Jos campus of the Plateau State Polytechnic has been completely burnt in the inferno

The management and students of the Plateau State Polytechnic are still counting their losses.

A fire outbreak on Monday, which started around 8.30am and raged 11.44am, razed down a female hostel.

The incident threw the entire school into confusion as students and staff members scurried to safety, with some students making frantic but fruitless efforts to quench the inferno.

No life was lost in the fire that gutted everything in the hostel.

“Many students had left for lectures when the fire started; no one was around to remove anything from the burning hostel,” a security man, Yusuf Ade,said

The fire service personnel arrived the scene around 11.20am when the hostel had been completely ruined.

The Rector of the institution, Dauda Gyemang, who described the incident as “shocking”, attributed it to a gas explosion which occurred at about 8.30am.