A 23-year-old final year student of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River state, has been detained for stealing N300,000 from a fruit seller’s account. The crime was committed between May 16 and Thursday, June 15, 2017.

According to the Cross River Watch, the student, identified as, Emmanuel Dominic, was arrested by the operatives of the State Police Command; and after being tortured, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

Narrating the whole ordeal, the fruit seller, who preferred anonymity, said that Dominic became her friend, but all of a sudden he made away with her money. He patronizes me frequently, he usually relaxed with us. It all started with his frequent patronage and friendliness, sometimes, he will be in possession of my phone, pretending to be collecting music or movies. I sometimes requested him to charge my phone for me in the barbing salon adjacent to the fruit stand.

The grocer said she only knew of the theft after her partner went to the bank to use the ATM but the machine kept announcing, ‘insufficient funds.

We went to inquire from the bank and it was discovered that several recharge cards ranging from 5000 plus, and at times transfers have been done from my account to another, using my phone!” Upon investigation, the record showed that Dominic is the one behind the crime.

He avoided my place but I spotted him one day; I ran after him and held his shirt asking him why he did what he did to me; he denied it, but we later dragged me to the bank, his number appeared in the many recharge cards he purchased and his friend’s account number that he used to transfer the money also showed clearly showed.

Upon Dominic’s confession, the account stated that his mother fainted and later refunded N100,000 and wrote an undertaking to pay back the remaining sum in three installments, beginning from 19th June, 2017.