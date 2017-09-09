Fight for each other, Onyema urges Nigerians

Chairman of the Foundation for Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria (FEHN), Allen Onyema has observed that until Nigerians fight for each other cross ethnic lines, Nationhood will continue elude the country.

Onyema therefore, pleaded to Nigerians from one part of the country to fight for other Nigerians in other parts of the country.

The FEHN Chairman gave the advice while speaking yesterday at the opening session of the 5-day training of OPC, IPOB, Arewa Members on Ethic Harmony, held at Limeridge Hotel in Lekki area of Lagos State.

“This country Will never know peace until we fight for each other. Until we fight for each other. Nationhood will elude us”, Onyema said.

According to him the training which is solely sponsored by him will train 45 members of Oodua People Congress (OPC), Arewa Youths and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on ethnic harmony and how to entrench peace and unity in Nigeria.

According to Onyema, after the training in Nigeria by US based specialists in conflict resolution, the beneficiaries would also be taken overseas for further training at FEHN’s expense.

He said that the objective of the training is to make the beneficiaries to eschew all those things that create division among ethnic nationalities and to see and help to build Nigeria as one, united entity and also help to galvanise their members to unite and campaign for one united Nigeria.

Onyema who addressed the audience comprising of OPC, Arewa Youths, IPOB leaders, members and other Nigerians said that his Foundation has been promoting peace and unity in Nigeria, an effort started during the Niger Delta militancy, which contributed immensely in quelling the crisis in that part of the country.

“As first effort we are training 45 youths from OPC, Arewa and IPOB”, he said.

The FEHN Chairman, who is also the Chairman of Air Peace, said that the training of these youths would be part of his contribution to the quest for unity and ethnic harmony in Nigeria.

“ I am not doing this for political reasons but just my contribution to humanity. We are here to engender a new Pan African movement that will bring about nationalism. On the third day each participants is expected to make two friends from another tribe. There will also be exam on the fourth day. We should join hands together and change the old order”

The training which is expected to gulp over N350 million was well attended by Nigerians, a representative of the United States of America, conflict resolution specialist. Dr Bernard LaFayette amongst others.