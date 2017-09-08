FG/ASUU in another marathon dialogue, may end strike today

The federal government again embarked on a marathon meeting trying to ease the tensed industrial atmosphere that engulfed the polity as it seeks a rapprochement with striking members of the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU).

The federal government is currently experiencing a season of strikes by a pocket of the organised labour in the country having just met a common ground with the National Association Resident Doctors (NARD) who also had engaged in the same struggle.

In the crucial meeting with ASUU included the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, as the chief negotiator; the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu; and the Permanent Secretary in the Labour Ministry.

Also in the meeting was the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly, Senator Ita Enag.

On the side of the ASUU, was the president of ASUU Comrade Biodun Ogunyemi, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Aliyu Waba and some other heads of labour unions in the country?

Addressing the negotiating teams, the Labour Minister, Dr. Chris Ngige, stated that the meeting is expected to be fruitful as every Nigerian awaits the return of the students to the classroom.

According to Dr. Ngige, “Government is making all efforts to end the strike to enable students meet up with the academic calendar.”

He also doused the mistrust between ASUU and the federal government and expressed the hope that both parties will reach up to a common ground at the end of the day, which, he said, will not only be favourable to students, but also help the federal government towards achieving a better Nigeria.

As at press time, uncertainty pervades as both parties are buried in intense negotiations trying reach a consensus.