FG using Court of Appeal to cause crisis in Rivers State, Wike says

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government was using the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, to cause crisis in Rivers State through contrived judgments and pronouncements.

The governor alleged that the Court of Appeal President has used her position to set up a Special Panel for the purpose of dissolving Local Government Councils in Rivers State and enthroning APC Members sacked by the Federal High Court as Council Chairmen.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service at the State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt on Sunday to mark the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award ” by the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Governor Wike said that he resolved “to bring the ugly actions at the Court of Appeal to the attention of Nigerians, Law Professionals and the Political Community for them to take the necessary steps.

He said: “The President, Court of Appeal is being used to cause crisis in Rivers State. When you see that something is going bad, you let your people know. That is what I am doing.

“Despite the fact that the appeal on the Local Government matter has been scheduled for February 2018 at the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal at the last sitting resolved to respect that position, the President Of the Court of Appeal has set up a Special Panel for the matter,” he said.

The governoralleged that the aim was to create an atmosphere of conflict in Rivers State, so that the APC Federal Government would use security agencies against the people.

According to the Rivers State Governor, “The Court of Appeal President has consistently used Justice Gumel and a few selected justices to carry out an illegal agenda against the state.”

He alleged that the same set of judges were used by the President, Court of Appeal to nullify all the National and State Assembly elections in Rivers State, despite the provisions of the law. He said of the 36 states, only Rivers State suffered that fate.

“We will not accept anything that is contrary to the law. We will put up a petition to the relevant authorities to protest the actions of the President of the Court of Appeal,” Governor Wike said.

He also alleged that the “APC Federal Government has alerted the security forces to assist the APC to forcibly take over the local government council secretariats when the pro-APC Appeal Court judgment is delivered, despite the fact that there is right of Appeal because it is a pre-election matter.”

On the Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award by the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) Governor Wike alleged that the Former Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, worked for the APC Federal Government to scuttle the honour.

“The government of Nigeria fought to stop us, but God said it is an honour he has signed and there is nothing anybody can do. I dedicate the honour to the people of Rivers State,” he said.

The Thanksgiving Service witnessed celebration, praise and prayers for the development of Rivers State.Leaders of Rivers State, women and youths attended the programme.

Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt