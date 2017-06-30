FG urged to stop concessioning of Ajeokuta steel Company, As stakeholders allege fraudulent take over

The federal government has been urged to revoke concession agreements it had entered into for the Ajeokuta Iron and Steel Company with Global Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an Indian firm alleged to have hijacked the Nigerian Iron and steel sector for several years.

Stakeholders in the metallurgical sector, including the Nigerian Metallurgical Society, African Iron and Steel Association, Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association, Steel and Engineering Workers Union of Nigeria, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), at press conference on Thursday in Abuja, also urged the federal government to have the political will to fund the completion of the Ajeokuta Iron and Steel Company which is at 98 percent completion requiring just about $420 million to finish the project, adding that it should also re-establish contact and negotiations with the original builders (Russia).

Addressing the media on alleged fraudulent activities by the Indian firm in collaboration with the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello to take over the Ajeokuta Steel Company through a newly registered company known as Ajeokuta Kogi Nigeria Limited, Coordinator of the Metallurgical Stakeholders Forum, and President of the Iron and Steel Association, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed, regretted that experience and records have shown that the Ajeokuta Steel Co mpany is not yet mature to be privatized just as it is also not ready for a monolithic take over.

He warned that any attempt to privatize it will not yield the desired results. Dr. Mohammed suggested rather that government should consider the commercialization of activities in the iron and steel section.

He condemned what he described as a checkered arrangements which the Nigerian government had signed with Global infrastructure Holdings Limited, termed ” modified agreement,” in August 2016 allowing the Indian firm unlimited access​ to about 8 companies under the concession terms, including Delta Steel Company (DSC) and Nigeria Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO).

The coordinator noted that the Indians have been making fresh demands asking the Nigerian Government to concede other key national iron and steel companies including the Port Harcourt railway for 25 years as condition to relinguish the Ajeokuta Steel Company.

“Nigeria has a checkered history as regards it’s iron and steel development with Russia taking the lead to set up the Ajeokuta steel Company, but at 98% completion of the project, the Nigerian Government defaulted in the agreement causing the Russians to leave, but the new concessionees have been taking us for a ride and I suggest that the contracts be revoked.”

Also speaking, a representative of the NSE, Prof. David Esezubor, opposed the reconcesioning of the Delta Steel Company and NIOMCO to Global infrastructure Holdings Limited due to what he observed as the negative impact of the Indian firm on the Nigerian economy.

He said: “We should advocate for a summit for national iron and steel stakeholders to proffer solution. Global infrastructure has dismantled everything that government is trying to achieve. We are against reconcesioning of any industry in this country because experience has shown that they have failed.

“There’s no need to privatize what has not been completed. That was why we ran into problem with the power sector. Only $420 million required to complete Ajeokuta Iron and steel Company.”