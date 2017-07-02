FG reassures support to Mambila-Fulani crises victims

The Federal government has re-iterated its commitment to support the victims of Mambilla-Fulani crises in Taraba State. Thousands of people were reportedly killed and several properties worth millions of naira destroyed following the communal crisis that erupted between the Mambilla Plateau and Fulani Sardauna Local Government Areas of Taraba State when the State assembly attempted to pass a bill that will bring open grazing to an end.

The Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja during an assessment visit to victims of the crises quartered in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Gembu and Nguroje in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba, reiterated governments resolve to bring to book any body fingered in the unwarranted crises.

Maihaja, who was represented by the Director of Search and Rescue Air Commodore Sonny Paul Ohemu told the IDPs that the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was deeply worried about the attacks and explained govements efforts to ameliorate their plight.

He also conveyed the sympathy of Federal Government to those affected by the crisis and advised the communities to remain calm adding that they should desist from unnecessary destruction of lives and property.

He informed the victims that the Acting President had sent the team to carry out on the spot assessment of the situation with a view to supplying some relief materials to meet the needs of the IDPs. The assessment, according to him would include visit some of affected areas to ascertain the extent of the damages.

The NEMA team also paid a courtesy visit to the Paramount Ruler of the Mambilla Plateau, Dr Shehu Baju, who appreciated the prompt intervention of security agencies in bringing the situation under control and the families that are hosting some of the IDPs .

He urged the paramount ruler to impress it on district and village heads to ensure that peace was maintained in their respective domains.

Responding, Baju thanked the Acting President for responding promptly to the attacks by deploying security agencies to arrest the situation, as well dispatching NEMA to assess its impact.

Chairman of the Local Government Mr John Yep who also said that several persons were displaced and in dire need of assistance as the materials provided by the state government may not cater for the people for long.

Ardo Zubairu Gaji, leader of the displaced persons taking refuge at the Goverment Day Secondary, Gembu, appreciated the Federal Government for sending the team to assist them. He said the coming of NEMA would be a serious relief to the victims just as he solicited the assistance of government to enable them return to their respective communities so as to resume normal life.

Myke Uzendu, Abuja