FG confers Ambassadorial status to two Perm Sec.

The Federal Government has conferred Ambassadorial title (In-Si Ti) to two Permanent Secretaries Mr Aminu Nabegu and Olukunle Bamgbose, of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mohammed T. K. Nakorji, Assistant Director (Press), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to Kakorji, the duo rose through the ranks to become permanent secretaries, with over three decades of experience and discharged their dutied responsibly, but were denied the previledge of begin caped with the Ambassadorial title.

The statement stated that it has become a tradition for the Ministry to conferred the title on its Directors who have been appointed Permanent Secretaries after putting in that number of years in the civil service.

According to the statement, “the two Permanent Secretaries, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, have spent over three decades in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before their appointment as Permanent Secretaries”.

The Minister while conferring the title, charged them to exhibit high sense of responsibilities associated with the title and congratulated them on their well-deserved title of In-Situ.

Myke Uzendu, Abuja