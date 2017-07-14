FG Committed to Stable Power Supply –Asuqwo

The Chairman House of Representatives committee on Power, Hon Dan Asuqwo has stated that the Federal Government is committed to providing stable Power supply in the country.

Asuqwo made this known in Kano on Friday while briefing news men during a Public forum organised by the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

According to him, the committee were in Kano to restore confidence, and harmonious relationships between the power consumers and the electricity distribution company.

“Power is not cheap, consumers are expected to pay but the federal government will not allow consumers to be over charged or exploited. Government is doing everything necessary to provide stable Power supply to Nigerians”

During the forum, representatives from various areas of Kano tabled series of compliments such as over tariff, poor services resulting from inadequate staffs, inadequate power supply, total black out in some areas of the state as well as discrepancies between Kano and Lagos in terms of electricity bills.

Responding to the series of complaints, Kedco stated that must often; consumers fail to lodge in their complaints through appropriate channels thus making it difficult for the company to resolve their various problems on time.

That issues regarding to collapse of poles and transformers are usually addressed within two weeks of former complaints.

Mr. Asuqwo finally stated that the management of the company took them round some of their facilities within the state for assessment and that the committee is impressed with new facilities provided by the company and urge them to do more by replacing dilapidated facilities and resolve issues concerning estimated bills immediately.

As the committee will not hesitate to sanction them should they be found wanting on same matters after the forum.