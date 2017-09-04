FG committed to one Nigeria, says NOA

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has assured that the federal government under the current leadership of president Muhammadu Buhari is committed to oneness of the people of the country irrespective of their ethnic or religious inclination.

The Acting Director of the Agency in Bauchi State, Alhaji Nuru Yusuf Kobi stated this at the weekend when he led the management team of the Agency on advocacy visit to the Igbo community in the state to reassure them of government’s commitment to their safety and security.

According to a press release made available to journalists by the Agency’s Head, Media and Communications in the state, Shuaibu Danjuma, the aim of the advocacy visit was to also emphasized on the federal government’s commitment to a united Nigeria where all ethnic nationalities residing in the state can actualise their dreams and earn a living.

The acting Director further assured the Igbo community in Bauchi of government’s commitment and determination towards ensuring peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians irrespective of their cultural inclinations and associations.

Yusuf Kobi said, “the unity and diversity of Nigeria are the country’s strength and every citizen is guaranteed by the constitution to live in any part of the country.

I urge the Igbo people in Bauchi State to disregard the quit notice given to them by the Coalitions of the Areas Youths”.

The Igwe, Eze Jude Imagwe, while thanking the NOA management in the state for the honour done to Igbo community for the visit, called on traditional rulers and critical stakeholders to come forward and create awareness in order to discourage the youth from indulging in act or utterances capable of creating disaffection in the country.

“Leaders across the country should sing songs of national unity rather than agitating for the division of the country. I see the ongoing agitations as a primitive ways of drawing government attention to their plights.

“For us to harness and develop the rich natural resources of the country could be done through a harmonious and peaceful coexistence in a mutual manner,” he said.

The Igwe stated further that the called for the creation of the Republic of Biafra is being orchestrated by those who did not witnessed the rigour of the Nigerian civil war and the devastating effect caused across the eastern region.

He rejected any further anarchical state on the hardworking people of Igbo ethnic extraction, stating that his people will not support such wicked and selfish call by some disgruntled elements in the country.

On the quit notice handed down to the Igbo people living in the North, Igwe Imagwe said “when I heard about the notice I only laughed over it. No amount of intimidation or threat can separate the Igbo people from Nigeria as they do not have any other country apart from Nigeria”.

He, however, called on Nigerians to logically and holistically address their divergence opinions on a round table rather than engaging each other through hate speech.

He thanked the Bauchi State governor, Mohammad Abdullahi Abubakar, for his pragmatic sense of administration in unifying and championing the spirit of national unity among the diverse ethnic groups residing in the state.

He also expressed gratitude to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, for providing the enabling environment for the Igbo community and promised that the Igbo people in the state would contribute their quota towards the growth and development of the state.

Eze Imagwe appraised the effort of the National Orientation Agency in Bauchi State for the wonderful and proactive step taken in sensitizing and educating Nigerians on various issues bedeviling the corporate existence of the country with a view to having a positive change of attitude in our national lives.

