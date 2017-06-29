FG begins verification of poultry farms affected by bird flu in Kano

The Federal Government has commenced the verification of poultry farms affected by the outbreak of bird flu in Kano State, in recent years.

Already, a team from the Federal Ministry of Finance had arrived Kano for the exercise, in preparation for the payment of outstanding compensation to all affected poultry farmers in the state.

Dr Shehu Bawa, the Director, Veterinary Services, Kano State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday.

He said the team was expected to visit individual farms affected by the disease, with a view to ensuring that the figures were in consonance with the ones in the reports earlier submitted to Federal Government.

Bawa also said that the team would work with officials of the state Ministry of Agriculture to ensure the success of the assignment.

He said after the verification exercise, the team was expected to forward its report to the Federal Government for the payment of the compensation to the affected poultry farmers in the state.

Bawa commended the Federal Government for resolving to compensate the affected farmers and urged the farmers to cooperate with the team, to ensure the success of the exercise.

“The team is in the state to verify all affected farmers whose farms were ravaged by the disease in recent years.

“So we hope farmers will give the team the necessary support and cooperation to ensure the success of the assignment,” he added.

NAN reports that since the outbreak of the disease in 2014, many affected poultry farms were closed down, as a result of their colossal losses.