FG approves rehabilitation of Kwara roads

Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has disclosed that Federal Executive Council has approved the rehabilitation of Share-Patigi road.

Speaking during Sallah homage paid on him by traditional rulers from Kwara North at Government House, Ilorin on Tuesday, Governor Ahmed said Ilorin- old Jebba road is currently under-going rehabilitation while Tsaragi-Shonga road is in the front burner.

The Governor, who applauded President Muhammad Buhari for making the state feel federal presence, also appealed to the federal government to make funds available for completion of the on-going rehabilitation of federal roads in the state especially Kaiama-Kishi road.

Governor Ahmed also disclosed that State Government is to access $60 million from the World Bank for rural roads across the state.

According to the governor, the fund would be specifically utilised to deploy infrastructure to agrarian communities to ease movement of agricultural produce with a view to improving the state economy.

Dr Ahmed, therefore, promised a major rehabilitation of roads in Kwara North region, saying that the region is known for its agricultural activities. “Agriculture is a major critical sector for the diversification of the economy which is receiving the needed attention of the federal government. The state will also continue to partner in providing infrastructure to support agric-business in the state.”

The governor called on traditional rulers in the state to be part of advocate for local government councils in the state to look beyond federal allocation to meet their statutory responsibilities. “The federal government has shown the lead in diversification of the nation’s economy by encouraging investment in agriculture. Every other arm of government should follow this laudable initiative of the government “, the governor said, adding that the state will continue to give support to agriculture as another source of revenue generation.

Governor Ahmed reiterated his commitment to ensure that all sections of the state are duly represented in appointments of key government functionaries and distribution of social amenities and infrastructural facilities. “Kwara State University, Ilesha Baruba campus contractors will resume work very soon”, the governor assured the traditional rulers.

Speaking earlier, Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta Umar thanked the governor for his continuous support for the people of Kwara North especially in appointments and provision of infrastructure.

Alhaji Umar appealed to the Governor to retain the zoning of Head of Service position to Kwara North and assured the governor of their unflinching support.