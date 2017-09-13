FCTA trains 6000 volunteers to tackle social security

Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has said that
arrangement is concluded for the launch of social safety network a
promise made by President Buhari Administration to help alleviate the
lives poorest of the poor across Nigeria communities.
The Minister, made this known while declaring open a training session
of community-based social network, targeting members who will help
pass the massage across to the people FCT Pavilion recently.
The Minister, who was represented by the Federal Capital Territory
Administration (FCTA) Director, Human Resources Management, Hajiya
Amina Abubakar charged participants of the preparatory training and
the operations coordinating unit “to work concertedly with the
community-based targeting teams to give the task all it takes to be
able to deliver Mr. President’s campaign promises to the poor and
vulnerable in the FCT as soon as possible, maybe by the month of
October”, 2017.
Speaking more on the determination of the government to better the
lives of Nigerians, Bello said: “The Federal Government has committed
itself to dedicate national resources to improve the lives of her
citizens and strengthen the role of social protection in helping to
redistribute resources more equitably.
“This policy provides access to targeted cash transfers to the poor
and vulnerable living among us. The cardinal objective of the program
is to ensure that the most vulnerable in the FCT, no matter where they
live, will begin to feel the impact of government”.
According to him, benefits of the training includes equipping the
participants with requisite skills for the identification and
selection of the ‘poor and vulnerable in the social register in the
FCT’, facilitation of community engagement before kick-starting of the
actual cash transfer.
The Minister who also disclosed that the FCT has selected 6,464
volunteers and deployed them into key sectors of education (4,878),
health (644) and agriculture (942), added that Abaji, Kwali and Kuje
Area Councils would form part of the first phase of the identification
and enumeration of the poor and vulnerable households, after which the
rest of the Territory would be covered.
Bello therefore tasked FCT safety net “to measure up and set the pace
for the States”, and accelerate its implementation in the FCT.
National Social Safety Net Coordinator, Mr. Peter Papka hailed the
“bold step taken by the FCT Administration” through the training and
noted that it was a new thing happening not only in Nigeria but also
Africa.
Papka regretted that governments at all levels come out with many
poverty reduction programmes, but sadly, Nigerians remain poor, adding
that “we know what is right but refuse to do it. So let’s celebrate
the Federal Government for this noble initiative”.
Calling on the stakeholders to be sincere in ensuring the success of
the programme, Papka hits back at public servants, accusing them of
rather taking advantage of government efforts for personal gains, thus
making such efforts to fail.
Acting Secretary for Social Development Secretariat, FCTA, Mrs. Irene
Adebola Elegbele who also spoke, disclosed that the second phase of
the programme would accommodate Gwagwalada, Bwari and the Abuja
Municipal Area Council (AMAC) after the first phase.
“This social intervention programme is meant to offer a conditional
and unconditional cash transfer of N5,000 to each of the most
vulnerable households and indigent people in the FCT”.
Elegbele revealed this and further explained that the programme was
composed of State Operation Coordinating Unit and State Cash Transfer
Unit.
The Acting Secretary therefore appealed to the FCT Council Chairmen
“to constitute a selection committee which will in turn select the
CBTT that will be responsible for the identification of the poorest
and the vulnerable households for inclusion in the Social Register for
FCT”.
Representative of the Director of Economic Planning, Research and
Statistics, Mr. Kelvin Ike while moving vote of thanks assured that
participants would be given the needed capacity in modern ways of data
management to enable them succeed.
Ike, a Deputy Director, Research and Statistics urged the participants
to take advantage of the programme to improve on themselves
educationally and also use it to improve the lives of the people.
Idu Jude Abuja.