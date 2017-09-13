FCTA trains 6000 volunteers to tackle social security

Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has said that

arrangement is concluded for the launch of social safety network a

promise made by President Buhari Administration to help alleviate the

lives poorest of the poor across Nigeria communities.

The Minister, made this known while declaring open a training session

of community-based social network, targeting members who will help

pass the massage across to the people FCT Pavilion recently.

The Minister, who was represented by the Federal Capital Territory

Administration (FCTA) Director, Human Resources Management, Hajiya

Amina Abubakar charged participants of the preparatory training and

the operations coordinating unit “to work concertedly with the

community-based targeting teams to give the task all it takes to be

able to deliver Mr. President’s campaign promises to the poor and

vulnerable in the FCT as soon as possible, maybe by the month of

October”, 2017.

Speaking more on the determination of the government to better the

lives of Nigerians, Bello said: “The Federal Government has committed

itself to dedicate national resources to improve the lives of her

citizens and strengthen the role of social protection in helping to

redistribute resources more equitably.

“This policy provides access to targeted cash transfers to the poor

and vulnerable living among us. The cardinal objective of the program

is to ensure that the most vulnerable in the FCT, no matter where they

live, will begin to feel the impact of government”.

According to him, benefits of the training includes equipping the

participants with requisite skills for the identification and

selection of the ‘poor and vulnerable in the social register in the

FCT’, facilitation of community engagement before kick-starting of the

actual cash transfer.

The Minister who also disclosed that the FCT has selected 6,464

volunteers and deployed them into key sectors of education (4,878),

health (644) and agriculture (942), added that Abaji, Kwali and Kuje

Area Councils would form part of the first phase of the identification

and enumeration of the poor and vulnerable households, after which the

rest of the Territory would be covered.

Bello therefore tasked FCT safety net “to measure up and set the pace

for the States”, and accelerate its implementation in the FCT.

National Social Safety Net Coordinator, Mr. Peter Papka hailed the

“bold step taken by the FCT Administration” through the training and

noted that it was a new thing happening not only in Nigeria but also

Africa.

Papka regretted that governments at all levels come out with many

poverty reduction programmes, but sadly, Nigerians remain poor, adding

that “we know what is right but refuse to do it. So let’s celebrate

the Federal Government for this noble initiative”.

Calling on the stakeholders to be sincere in ensuring the success of

the programme, Papka hits back at public servants, accusing them of

rather taking advantage of government efforts for personal gains, thus

making such efforts to fail.

Acting Secretary for Social Development Secretariat, FCTA, Mrs. Irene

Adebola Elegbele who also spoke, disclosed that the second phase of

the programme would accommodate Gwagwalada, Bwari and the Abuja

Municipal Area Council (AMAC) after the first phase.

“This social intervention programme is meant to offer a conditional

and unconditional cash transfer of N5,000 to each of the most

vulnerable households and indigent people in the FCT”.

Elegbele revealed this and further explained that the programme was

composed of State Operation Coordinating Unit and State Cash Transfer

Unit.

The Acting Secretary therefore appealed to the FCT Council Chairmen

“to constitute a selection committee which will in turn select the

CBTT that will be responsible for the identification of the poorest

and the vulnerable households for inclusion in the Social Register for

FCT”.

Representative of the Director of Economic Planning, Research and

Statistics, Mr. Kelvin Ike while moving vote of thanks assured that

participants would be given the needed capacity in modern ways of data

management to enable them succeed.

Ike, a Deputy Director, Research and Statistics urged the participants

to take advantage of the programme to improve on themselves

educationally and also use it to improve the lives of the people.

Idu Jude Abuja.