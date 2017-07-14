FCT minister threatens to revoke allocations to fish farm allotees

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has threatened to revoke allocations to Fish Farm allottees who fail to move to the farms within two months from today.

Bello, who said this when he visited the farms sited at Bwari Area Council on Friday in Abuja, noted that the allottees would forfeit the allocations at the expiration of the two months.

According to him, government cannot just allocate the farms to people who refused to make use of the facility.

He frowned at a situation whereby only four people out of 100 who got allocations were presently doing the business, a development he described as unacceptable.

The minister said if the allotees failed to occupy the farms by the end of the two months period given to them, the allocation would be revoked.

He also directed the allotees to make N5,000 available every month to pay for security and maintenance of the farms, adding that if the 100 allottees paid, it would amount to N500, 000 which should be sufficient to take care of the farms.

Bello also frowned at the level of farm houses being built within the estate while the fish ponds were not developed.

“The allotees should suspend building of such structures till they complete the ponds.

“Based on what is happening here and complains by the allotees that there is no water and road within the farms, I have suspended the construction of the roads from the budget.’’

The Bwari Fish Farm Estate is a government intervention that commenced in 2012 to encourage families to go into fish farming leveraging on the water resources available in the FCT as well as the enormous market.

This was based on the realisation that there was a huge gap between the demand for fish and supply of fish.

“So, I came in here as part of my general policy drive in ensuring that all good projects that are meant to be of immense benefit to the residents of the territory started by the previous administration are completed.’’

Bello assured that based on what he had seen and interaction with the members of staff, the project would go a long way in boosting fish production in the territory.

He also advised beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme posted to the farms to acquire training on fish farming to reach out to the secondary schools and communities around as most schools have Young Farmers Club to impact knowledge acquired. (NAN)