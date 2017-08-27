Faleke warns Bello on breeding thugs in the name of vigilante

Kogi state governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has been advised against training of civilians in armament as such could backfire on the populace reminiscent of the ongoing Boko Haram debacle in the North East

Chief James Abiodun Faleke,who was the running mate to late Prince Abubakar Audu,candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gave the advice during the 26th anniversary of the creation of Kogi state.

He commended the people of Kogi state for their rescillence despite all forms of intimidation and reckless administration.

In an interview yesterday, the former APC deputy governorship candidate, praised the people for their patience and tolerance as the negative actions of the Kogi state government has not forced them to take to the streets.

“I commend the civil servants for believing that there is tomorrow. I commend the populace generally for believing that tomorrow will be better than today. I charge the Bello administration to look at the plight of Kogites who are majorly civil servants, even the market men and women are not faring better since the civil servants claim their salaries and emoluments have not been paid,” Hon Faleke lamented.

He therefore appealed to the Governor to look at the plights of pensioners and the numerous civil servants that have remained unpaid for several months.

Faleke also expressed concern on the area of security advising the governor to stop breeding future problem for the State

“(On) the issue of vigilante that he is training, I learnt he is using the army to train 1500 youths which he calls vigilante and he gives them guns, I don’t know whether he would be able to retrieve the guns from these people.

“He should be more careful and more purposeful and there is nothing to celebrate, this will come and go but the next should meet everybody in good health.

Training hooligans in the name of vigilante, this was how Boko Haram started in Borno state. When politicians arm civilians, thugs and at the end of it they were unable to control them,” he cautioned .