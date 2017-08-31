FAAN assures passengers of hitch-free Sallah

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured all airport users of its readiness to provide quality and uninterrupted services to air travellers during the Sallah celebration.

A statement signed and issued by Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager corporate communication FAAN reads “As part of our preparations to ensure seamless facilitation of our highly esteemed passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond, the VIP Protocol lounge at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, has recently been refurbished to give maximum comfort and value to our customers.”

Yakubu said maintenence of the conveyor belts at the Muratala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos has been completed and functioning optimally, adding that airport security and other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around our airports.

According to her, new directional display units have been provided to guide travellers, especially new ones, at our airports. Airport dos and don’ts banners have also been displayed at strategic locations to educate newcomers.

FAAN also re-stated that receiving of dignitaries at restricted areas by security agents and airport officials remained prohibited and anyone found wanting will be prohibited.