Expect Buhari soon, Osinbajo tells Nigerians

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) Wednesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari would be back to Nigeria very soon, contrary to news making the rounds that the president was incapacitated.

Osinbajo had on Tuesday jetted out to Lodon to meet with Buhari who has been on medical vacation in the UK since May 7.

The acting President, shortly after his return from London on Wednesday, told State House Correspondents at the Aso Villa Abuja that Buhari and himself had a good conversation on wide range of issues and he (Buhari) “is in a very good spirit.”

Osinbajo also said that Buhari was recuperating very quickly and “he is doing very well.”

He said; “I think very very shortly. Very shortly. I think we should really expect him back very shortly. Like I said he is recuperating very fast and he is doing very very well.”

On when the presidency will swear in the two ministers confirmed recently by the Senate, Osinbajo said “Well, I’m not in a position to say anything. I don’t have a date in mind but I’m sure very very soon we will do that.”

When asked about the specific date in which Buhari would return, Osinbajo simply said, “No no. Deadlines aren’t a very good thing but as I said he is recuperating fast we expecting him very shortly. Much sooner than you will expect.”

“First, as you know I went to see him, I went to check up on him, find out how he was doing. I had of course been speaking with him on the phone and I thought it will be a good thing to go and see him and you know generally check up on how he was doing and also to brief him on developments back at home.

“So we had a very good time, we had a very good conversation on wide ranging issues and he is in very good spirit, he is recuperating very quickly and he is doing very well.

“As I have said, he is in very high spirit, he is recuperating very well and we had very long conversation, we spoke for well over an hour and his humour is all there. He is doing well and he is recuperating fast.”

Osinbajo, who was also asked if the report of the suspended SGF and NIA DG was part of his conversation with Buhari in London, said that they discussed wide range of issues, adding that, “I really can’t go into specifics of all the discussions we had.”