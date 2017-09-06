Exiting recession will be felt better when living condition improves – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the real impact of coming out recession will be better felt when ordinary Nigerians experience a change in their living conditions.

Buhari stated this on Tuesday when he received the President of Niger, Alhaji Mahamadou Issoufou, at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

A statement by the Presidential spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, also quoted Buhari as saying that he is “very happy’’ to hear the country was finally out of recession, adding that the real gain should be improved conditions for Nigerians.

Responding to questions from journalists, Buhari said, “Certainly I should be happy for what it is worth. I am looking forward to ensuring that the ordinary Nigerian feels the impact.’’

Buhari also commended all the managers of the economy for their hard work and commitment, stressing that more work needed to be done to improve the growth rate.

He also said that, “Until coming out of recession translates into meaningful improvement in peoples’ lives, our work cannot be said to be done.’’

In his remarks, the Nigerien President said he was most delighted to see President Buhari in good health, praying that the almighty God would continue to strengthen him.

President Issoufou said he used the opportunity of the visit to discuss some bilateral and regional issues with Buhari, which included the fight against Boko Haram, the economic challenges in the Lake Chad Basin and other developmental concerns that directly affect the livelihood of the citizens of both countries.

The Nigerien President was accompanied on the visit by a former Prime Minister, Dr.Hamid Algabid, and the President of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Niger, Moussa Moumouni Djermakoye.