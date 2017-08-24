Ex-Minister Akwanga abducted, kidnapped in his farm

The Nasarawa State Police Command Headquarters in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Hussaini Akwanga.

Mr. Akwanga served during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo but was removed on December 4, 2003, following an alleged $214 million national identity card scam which led to his arraignment with late Minister of Internal Affairs, Chief Sunday Afolabi.

Spokesman of the Nasarawa State Police Command, Kennedy Idirisu confirmed Mr. Akwanga’s abduction on Wednesday, He said Mr. Akwanga was kidnapped by gunmen at his farm on Wamba Road on Tuesday.

Mr. Akwanga bears his town name – Akwanga town which is about 46km north of Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state, and about 182. 94km to Abuja.

Mr. Idirisu said that on receiving information on the abduction, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, mobilised policemen, led by the deputy commissioner in charge of operations, to search for the abducted former minister.

“As we speak, the commissioner himself has gone to Akwanga to boost the rescue operation to ensure that the victim is released unhurt,” he said.

Mr. Idirisu reiterated the commitment of the command to ridding the state of kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Meanwhile, a family member has said that the kidnappers had contacted them, demanding an unspecified amount as ransom.

On May 6, the mother and sister of a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Kassim Mohammed, were similarly abducted in Akwanga.