EuropeByRoad: Nigerians Abroad Launch Campaign Against Illegal Migration

But now, a coalition of Nigerians living abroad, is set to raise public awareness on the dangers of irregular migration to Europe.

The campaign is being championed by the African-German Information Centre, Hamburg, and The African Courier Verlag, Berlin, with the support of Germany’s Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nigerians are risking arms and limbs to get to Europe in search of a better life.

Those bound to Europe has defied all entreaties to stay back.

The group will, through a discourse, enlighten Nigerians on the legal routes to migrate to Europe.

According to a statement from the group, it has launched a campaign tagged: ‘Look Before You Leave’.

The campaign is being championed by the African-German Information Centre, Hamburg, and The African Courier Verlag, Berlin, with the support of Germany’s Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Promoters of the Migration Enlightenment Project in Nigeria explained that the campaign, which would run up until the end this year, would highlight the risks of irregular migration to Europe and the legal requirements for regular migration.

It said speakers billed to talk at the one-day event would include the Chair, Committee on the Diaspora at the Federal House of Representatives, Rita Orji; the Director of AGiC, and Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Europe, Kenneth Gbandi; and the Publisher of The African Courier, Femi Awoniyi.

Europe travel among Nigerians and Africans have devolved into a crisis as more than one million migrants were trapped in transit in Libya while more than 1,500 people had died in 2017 alone, according to United Nations agency on migration, IOM.