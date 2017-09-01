EU water project: Wike releases N100million counterpart funding

Six oil bearing communities in Rivers State will now heave a sigh of relief following the approval for immediate release of N100million as the second tranche counterpart fund for the Rivers State Government/European Union Niger Delta Support Programme (RSG/EU NSDP) for water and sanitation projects in their areas.

The State Government had earlier released the first tranche of counterpart fund of N100million to the EU Development Partners. The two benefiting local government areas are Akuku-Toru and Opobo-Nkoro covering Opobo/Nkoro LGA: Opobo,Nkoro and Kalaibiama (2) Akuku-Toru LGA : Abonnema, Kula and Abissa.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Minister Counsellor of the European Union to Nigeria, Mr Kurt Cornelis to the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday, Governor Nyesom Wike noted that the fact that the State Government paid the first tranche of 50 per cent, proved its commitment to the project.

He said: “I have given the authority that by tomorrow the second tranche of N100million be paid. Be rest assured that whatever needs to be done, would be done. I commend the EU for this programme. We will never be a state that will be backwards in water and sanitation projects.”

The governor urged the implementers of the Niger Delta Support Programme component 3 to be transparent as when awarding contracts for the projects.

“Water and sanitation remain key because they are close to the health of our communities. After this project, we expect the EU to give the state more grants, so that we can extend this to more local government areas,” Governor Wike said.

Earlier, the Minister Counselor of the European Union to Nigeria, Mr. Kurt Cornelis called for firm commitment from the State Government on the payment of the remaining 50 per cent counterpart fund for the RSG/EU NDSP Water and sanitation projects in Two LGAs.

According to him, the payment is required to determine the scope of the programme. He said that contracts for the programme would be signed on October 26, 2017.

He stated: “In principle, we need confirmation of that payment, if we are to carry out 100 per cent of the works. We need to take a decision today about the final scope of projects in Rivers State.”

Earlier in June, this year, the leaders of the six benefitting communities had expressed fears that the Rivers State government mmight be dropped out of the N1billion European Union, EU, water projec, if the government failed to pay the balance of N100million, being part of its commitment to the scheme by the end of that month.

In a press conference addressed then by the Chairman of the Federation of Water Consumers Association, Chief Iwarimie Diri, on behalf of the beneficiaries said that the project was an EU sponsored water scheme the heavily impacted by pollution areas which were seriously in dire need of drinkable water.

He explained that the project estimated at about N1billion was to be carried out by the EU, the Rivers State Government, and the communities which had their own individual commitments.

According to him, the EU was expected to provide 70 per cent; Rivers state government, 25 per cent; and the communities 5 per cent and added that all the six communities as well as the EU had paid their counterpart funds into an account dedicated to the project, leaving the state government to complete the balance of its 50 per cent.

The Federation Chairman had appealed to the governor, who he said had been magnanimous enough to pay the initial N100million, to complete the balance for the water project to commence in the spirit of Rivers at 50, and save the communities from several water borne diseases that had plagued them due to the absence of portable water.

“We are certain that our listening governor will do this for us because the credit will also go to him as the man that was there when this hope is realized. Having the headquarters of the EU project in Rivers here, it will be abnormal if we cannot fulfill our own obligation that is why we are calling for government prompt action,” he stressed, adding that the state would lose tremendously if it failed to fulfill its obligation and that the EU would be either forced to do the project up to 50 per cent level or cancel it entirely.