Etisalat Launches Colocation Services

ETISALAT has launched its colocation services to offer more value to its business customers. Etisalat’s colocation service provides corporates with safe and secure data storage, complimented with round the clock power and cooling, within Etisalat data centres.

The roll-out of colocation services deepens Etisalat bouquet of offers to the business market. This service like most innovative services launched by Etisalat offers more reliability, better quality of service and cost savings to the customer.

The Director, Enterprise Segment, Eric Uwaoma, said the launch of the colocation services was informed by the need to help organisations reduce their investment in IT infrastructure, in order to concentrate on their core businesses.

He said, “We are glad to announce that Etisalat Nigeria has commenced the provision of colocation services to enterprises. This is in line with our vision to consistently give more value to our enterprise customers. According to him, Etisalat is determined to be a business enabler within the corporate market by providing corporates with services and solution that help organisations operate more efficiently. In addition to colocation service, Etisalat will also be introducing Hosting service, Infrastructure as a Service and much more.

Uwaoma explained that Etisalat colocation service offers a data centre facility in which a business can rent space for servers and other computing hardware. It offers to house and provide power for servers and IT infrastructure for corporates and medium-size enterprises with 99.7% availability.