Ethnic Agitations: Yoruba youth group ask FG to look inwards

*Commends Arewa, IPOB over peace agreement

A coalition of Southwest youths, the Yoruba Youths Congress (YYC), on Sunday, charged the federal government to look into the main cause of the numerous agitations being made by the different ethnic groups seeking for the division of the country.

The group said the government should wake up to the demands by engaging these youths from the ethnic regions in order to douse the various agitations been demanding by them.

The national president of YYC, Dapo Adepoju, who said this while speaking with journalists in Akure, commended the Arewa and the coalition of northern youth group on the withdrawal of the quit notice given to the Igbo living in the north to leave that region.

Mr. Adepoju disclosed that the Yoruba group was very happy with the northern youth group for withdrawing its earlier quit notice issued few months ago to evict the Igbos from the north.

He said the northern youths have shown that they are truly sincere citizens of the country adding that the yourba youths were satisfied with the mutual peace agreement reached by the, Arewa youths and Igbo leaders living in the north

“This has further shown that the unity of our country is none negotiable,” he said.

He said any Nigerian is free and safe to live and do business in any part of the country without fear,” saying “we are all Nigerians irrespective of our ethnic and religious beliefs.”

Adepoju commended the efforts of the federal government for making sure that Nigeria remains a peaceful and united country despite challenges.

The Yoruba youths also saluted the IPOB leaders for dropping their initial agitation and openly agreeing to a peaceful and united Nigeria for the development of the country.

The group urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to incorporate more youths into the helms of affairs of government and to as a matter of urgency call for a national youth confab.

“We believe there is a root cause of all these agitations, we want the Federal government to look deeper.

“We want the federal government to place premium on the welfare and affair of the youth, you will notice that Youths are at the forefront of this agitations.

“The federal government must engage the Youths in a round table discussion, we must move forward as a nation.”

