ESHDC has develop 6 estates within one year- GM

The General Manager of Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC), Mr. Chukwuemelie Agu has stated that the corporation completed six estates within one year.

Agu disclosed the names of the new developed estates to include: Heritage Estate, WTC Estate, Transparency Estate, Rangers Estate 1&2, Citadel Estate and Vally Estate.

He explained that some of the estates were developed as a combination of low, medium and high income earners estates.

According to him, some like the Citadel Estate was developed for the high income earners and Valley Estate exclusively for low income earners in the state.

Agu said that the corporation ensured that the estates meet the need of all classes of people; adding that the estates had been made affordable for people according to their social strata.

The General Manager explained that the developments of the estates were to cater for the growing population in the state; since there was high need for more houses to be built in order to accommodate everyone.

“In one year and few months in the office, my team with tremendous support from Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, have been able to achieve a lot in the direction of new estates development in Enugu,’’ he said.

Agu also noted that there are four upcoming estates for development from different communities outside Enugu metropolis in other to spread development and residence within the state.

We want to develop some of these satellite estates to be able to decongest the state capital, Enugu. People are much in Enugu metropolis due to the fact that many are coming back to the state due to one reason or the other.

“All with the aim to reduce the costing of house in Enugu State and provide affordable accommodation notwithstanding one’s earning ability,’’ he said.

He revealed that the corporation is planning to lunch its official website where people can easily get information without necessarily coming to the office.

Agu, however, applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his fatherly support to the corporation to cater for the welfare of Enugu residents; adding that the government established this feat within a year and three months

Moses Oyediran, Enugu