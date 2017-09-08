Escapee suspected killer of 8yr-old girl for ritual re-arrested in Jos

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the re-arrest of the suspected ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, a 23-year 200 level student of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, who allegedly raped, murdered, and cut off some organs of his 8-year old niece, Victory Chikamso, last August, for ritual purposes.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed this in Port Harcourt, Friday, said that the fleeing suspect who escaped from the CID of the police in Port Harcourt was arrested in Jos, Plateau State, Thursday night, by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Barkin Ladi local government of plateau State where he has been hiding.

He said that the suspect was re-arrested when he allegedly broke into a yet to be named home and stabbed the occupant who then raised alarm.

The state police command, he said, was already effecting its arrangements with their counterparts in Jos to return the suspect to Port Harcourt by deploying some officers to extradite the suspect to face the consequences of his alleged criminal actions.

DSP Omoni said: “I can confirm that Ifeanyi Dike has been re-arrested in Jos. It is cheering news for the command. The command is better for it. We are in a happy mood. We are in a celebrating mood. He was arrested Thursday night. The Commissioner of Police in the state has also sent men to go and get Ifeanyi Dike from the custody of the Jos police force back to the state.

“The unfortunate incident touched us. The CP was moved by that development. When the incident happened, the CP placed a reward of N1million for anyone that led to his arrest. All hands were on deck. Everybody assisted us. That innocent girl deserves justice,” the elated police image maker said.

Ifeanyi Dike, beat all the security personel and apparatuses in the state police and escaped from the custody of police the officer handling his matter, Johnbosco Okoroeze, in the presence of the victim’s father.

Following the escape, the Rivers State Police Command declared the suspect wanted and released his picture and placed a reward of N1million for any person who gave useful information for his re-arrest.

Meanwhile the father of the victim has expressed his happiness over the re-arrest and demanded that the police in Rivers should ensure that Ifeanyi was made to face the law.

This is as the police in Rivers were seen jubilating at the police headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, jubilating over the capture of the highly-priced suspected ritualist.