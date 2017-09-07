Enugu Assembly assures of local government autonomy

*Support council autonomy, Adamawa NULGE urges state Assembly

Enugu State House of Assembly has assured the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), that they are behind them in the quest for local government autonomy.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi, who spoke when a team of NULGE as well as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) paid a solidarity visit to the Assembly Complex on Wednesday, said that they will vote in support of local for autonomy which has been in the front burner for some time now.

Ubosi said that since the state assemblies are fighting for autonomy, there is no way they will not support the local councils to be autonomous.

He said that he knew much about the local government system not to support the council autonomy because, according to him, he was once a councilor and council chairman before he became a legislator.

“I am part of the local government. I was once a councilor and a local government chairman. I am used to anything about local government. If you ask me, to vote, I’ll vote for local government autonomy,” Ubosi said.

He however said that getting the local government autonomy might not be that easy and advised that the local government authorities consult the relevant authorities to ensure that the autonomy is assured.

The speaker seized the opportunity to inform the labour leaders that council workers in Enugu State will soon smile because plans are underway to pay their outstanding salaries, leave allowances as well as pensions.

In short, he disclosed that from September 18, 2017, “all the local government pensions and leave allowances will be paid.”

He also disclosed that in no distant time, council workers in Enugu state would be paid simultaneously with the workers at the state level so that the issue of one local government paying and another owing will no longer arise, pointing out that once allocation comes from the Federation Account, the council salary would be set aside.

Earlier, NULGE chairman in Enugu state, Comrade Kenneth Ugwueze, said that they were at the Assembly so that the legislators would put in good words in the quest to ensure the local government autonomy.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa state chapter of NULGE has been called to support local government autonomy for national and sustainable development.

The call was made on Tuesday when the council employees staged a rally demanding local government autonomy, and the abolishment of joint account.

The Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Sunday Peters, who received the protesters, commended them for the peaceful rally, stressing that he had to come and receive the protester despite been on recess because members of the state and national assembly are people’s representatives elected to cater for the welfare and benefit of the electorate.

Peters gave the assurance that once the House receive a copy of the proposed amendment bill, they will act rightly.

“I am assuring you here that once we receive a copy of the amendment bill, we cannot hide, and we will invite you all for a public hearing,” he promised.

He also expressed concern over the nonpayment of local government workers and promised to do something about it.

Earlier, the National President of NULGE, Comrade Ibrahim Khalil, had lamented that local governments have been relegated to the background completely since its functions were hijacked.

According to him, local governments are the most critical, most strategic and closest to the people.

“Because of self contentedness of Nigerian elites, no progress has been made to develop them (the LG),” he said.

Towards this end, he noted, there was need to liberate the Nigerian people by giving them the needed freedom through local government autonomy.