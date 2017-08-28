Entrepreneurial skills’ll reduce unemployment gap – Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has said that development of entrepreneurial skills in the country would act as a catalyst in bridging unemployment level in the country.

Ngige made the assertion on Saturday during an interview with newsmen in Awka.

He said that the Federal Government was committed to developing any window of economic development that would help in wealth creation in the country.

He reassured Nigerians that the Federal Government was committed to combating unemployment menace in its totality in the country.

According to him, to achieve the agenda the Federal Government has encouraged its agencies like National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to embark on massive programmes that would encourage the public to engage in entrepreneurial skills as a means of livelihood.

He said that once the principle of self reliant is imbibed by the people as alternative to white collar jobs, unemployment level will reduce in the country.

He said that the Federal Government would provide every necessary good business conditions and training for interested persons who have various skills and wish to put them to good use.

He disclosed that he was at Sokoto state for NDE retreat with the theme: “Repositioning the NDE for Operational Excellence through Effective Leadership and Team Building”.

“ I was happy as the theme as fitting to the Federal Government’s goal in nation building” he said, Ngige assured that the Federal Government would increase access to productive employment as a catalyst to the nation’s growth.

The Minister commended the leadership of NDE for its contributions to the just concluded International Labour Conference and urged Nigerians to avail themselves of the reintroduced employment programmes.

He also pledged more support for the NDE and other relevant agencies to ensure maximum success in providing active entrepreneurial skills, good business conditions and training for the people.