Ekweremadu condoles Sen. Nnaji on wife’s death

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed sadness over the death of Mrs Ann Nnaji, the wife of Sen. Gilbert Nnaji.

Ekweremadu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu, described the late Mrs Nnaji as “a gentlewoman, who led a pious life of service to God and humanity’’.

“I received with deep sense of grief the passing on of this Amazon.

“She was a virtuous woman, an organiser and a dependable wife, who stood by her husband in thick and thin.

“She was kindness personified and served God and humanity till her last breath. She will be sorely missed.

“I, therefore, send my heartfelt condolences to my brother and friend, Sen. Gilbert Nnaji, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications.

“My condolences also go to the good people of Enugu East Senatorial District in particular, and Enugu State in general on this sad loss,’’ Ekweremadu said.

He prayed God to grant the deceased a peaceful repose and her family and the people of Enugu State the strength to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)