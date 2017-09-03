Ekiti Muslims demand gov ticket from Fayose

Muslims in Ekiti State have asked Governor Ayodele Fayose to consider fielding a Muslim governorship candidate from his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, for the 2018 governorship election in the state.

The Chief Imam of Ekiti State, Alhaji Jamiu Bello, made the demand on Friday, during the Eid-el-Adha prayer at the Muslims’ prayer ground along Poly Road in Ado-Ekiti.

The governor made a dazzling appearance in a full Muslim regalia with a fitting turban.

Bello, who is also the Grand Imam of the League of Imams and Alfas in the South-West, and Edo and Delta states, described the governor’s dressing as being in line with Allah’s instructions.

He said, “This dressing shows that the governor is not discriminating against any religion. Your Excellency, your dressing is even in line with Biblical injunctions.

“If you check the book of Zechariah 3:3, the Bible says, ‘We removed unclean clothes from Joshua, we washed him clean and he was dressed with a clean turban on his head and God’s angel stood by him.’

“Our governor, as you have worn a turban, the angel of God is already with you and that is why you are succeeding in all that you do, against all odds.”

Saying Fayose is known for fulfilling his promises and great performance, Bello urged him to consider producing a Muslim governor from his party.

He pointed out that the state had not produced a Muslim governor since it was created 20 years ago.

“We urge you, sir, if any Muslim is interested in the governorship election from your party, kindly support him to fulfil his ambition,” he said.

Promising to fulfil the desire of the Muslims in his capacity, Fayose urged the Islamic clerics to always tell the leaders the truth and preach values of justice and equality.

The governor, who noted that religious clerics wield more influence on the people than political leaders, urged them to use such influence to reorientate the people towards maintaining love, peace, justice and equity for all.

He said, “Muslims are very peculiar people and Islam is not known for violence. I, therefore, urge all Muslims to abide by the doctrine of the religion and ensure that they live in harmony with everybody.

“We all have blood flowing in our veins and are first of all human beings before we chose our religion. So, God in us is more important than the religion. The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.

“We will continue to work together so that this country [can] remain indivisible, but founded on justice and equity.”

Fayose also urged the Federal Government not to hide under the fight against hate speech to oppress people, while enjoining Muslims to shun bitterness towards others.

