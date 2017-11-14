Ekiti to distribute 5,000 free eye-glasses

Ekiti State government is set to distribute 5,000 pair of eye glasses to people with eye defects as officials of the State Ministry of Health on Monday took delivery of the items.

Managing director of ADFAG Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ademola Agboola, whose company is in charge of the supply, said his company within the last two months visited beneficiaries across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state for proper eye testing before arriving at recommendation of the glasses.

Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Simon Ojo, who led the Permanent Secretary and other officials of the ministry of health in taking the delivery at the Ministry of Health complex in Ado Ekiti thanked the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose for fulfilling his promise to make life more meaningful for the Ekiti people.

Dr. Ojo who said the 2017 Oju Ayo free eye-glasses programme is a continuation of dilevery of dividends of democracy to the citizenry added that his ministry will continue with the programme in 2018 based on the need of Ekiti people.

“The 2016 edition of the Oju Ayo Programme was a success, I have no doubt that this

will be a success too, come 2018, depending on demand, our amiable governor will be ready to do more”, he said.

Distribution of the Oju Ayo free eye-glasses to the 16 LGAs in Ekiti State is expected to take place tomorrow at the government house pavilion by 2:00pm.

By Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti