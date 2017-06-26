Eid-ul-Fitri: 2,500 holiday-makers benefit from Osun free train ride

No fewer than 2,500 holiday makers have benefited from the free train ride provide by Osun state government to convey people from Lagos and Ogun states to Osun for the eid-el fitri celebration.

The passengers, according to the Coordinating Director, Osun State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Empowerment, Mr Abimbola Osho, boarded the train from Ido station in Lagos and Ogun stations respectively to Osogbo.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration had, since inception, been providing free train ride for Osun indigenes and non indigenes residing in Lagos and Ogun states to come home and celebrate with their families in Osun at every festive period.

Speaking with journalists at the Osogbo terminal upon the arrival of the train at about 9pm on Saturday, Osho said Aregbesola remained committed to making life bearable and easy for his people.

Osho commended the continued free train service in spite of the economy situation of the country, which affect the state.

‎He expressed hope that the gesture would be sustained by Aregbesola’s successor at the expiration of his term, describing the programme as a commendable.

Osho said: ‎”Surely, anything good is sustainable. I can tell you that the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has not put anything that cannot be sustained in place.

“We believe very firmly that when the administration of Ogbeni Aregbesola ends, there will be continuity of good programmes of the state government. Every programme of government that is good, the free train service inclusive, will be surely sustained.”

In their separate remarks, some the beneficiaries of the free train service described the scheme as unprecedented in the history of the country.

They commended the state for the sustainability of the scheme in the last six years which they attributed to as rare gesture.

One of the beneficiary, Mr Oluyemi Adesola expressed gratitude to the state government for the free train service, expressing hope that the gesture would continue after Aregbesola’s administration.

Adesola said: ‎”I have been enjoying this free train service since it started and I must appreciate Ogbeni Aregbesola for the kind and rare gesture. “We must also rally round to support him and his administration by paying our taxes.

“Everything the Governor is doing has a lot to do with money, and we all know that the economy of the country is bad at the moment, we can help him by paying our taxes.”

Another traveler, Dotun Adeseye, a teenager, said: “The journey from Ogun state where I boarded the train was very interesting and excited for me. I came to Osogbo alone to celebrate the festival with my grandparent and I am glad to have been able to get here free of charge.

“The journey though a bit long, because we had stopover at some points, but nevertheless, the whole thing was peaceful.”