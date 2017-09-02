Eid: Muslim faithful call for peace, unity

Some Muslim faithful on Friday appealed to Nigerians, irrespective of their religious beliefs, to close ranks, to enhance peace and unity in the country.

The Muslim faithful, who were, among others, celebrating this year’s Eid el-Kabir in Lagos, spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in various parts of the metropolis, including Idimu, Ikotun, Mushin and Iponri.

They said that it was imperative for Nigerians to always love themselves, and work to foster peace and unity amidst the nation’s diversities.

The Chief Imam of Mushin, at the Ojuwoye Central Mosque, Alhaji Luqmon Aganran, enjoined the Muslim faithful to use the Eid celebration to reflect on how to promote peaceful co-existence in the nation.

“Today is the Eid el-Kabir celebration. On this day, let us all appeal to Nigerians and my Muslim brothers and sisters to be fearful of the commandments given to us by Allah.

“We all must strive to love ourselves, live in peace and unity anywhere we may find ourselves.

“We need to know that our creator created us in peace and we must endeavour to continue to live in that peace and unity,’’ he said.

Aganran also appealed to young Muslims to resist every form of inducement to terrorism, saying that he does not see terrorists as human beings.

Alhaji Usman Obabiyi, the Chairman of the Ikotun Central Mosque Committee, also said that the festival was a time for Muslims and other Nigerians to embrace peace.

Obabiyi said that most Nigerians ought to be working as good ambassadors of peace in their various communities, businesses and organisations.

“The extent to which we are urgently in need of peace, love and unity in Nigeria today cannot be over-emphasised.

“We need peace and unity in our homes, offices, businesses, organisations, communities, indeed, everywhere we may find ourselves,’’ he said.

Alhaji Ayinla Kadiri of the Iponri/Surulere Muslim Community Mosque, said that it was important for Nigerians not to allow a wrong understanding of religion to affect the nation’s peace and unity.

“We must know that Islam has always been a religion of peace and would always remain so.

“There is an aspect of the Holy Koran that says that you have your religion and I have my religion.

“What this means is that you must not compel any other person to forcefully take to your religious beliefs.

“So, we must all realise, therefore, that Islam does not encourage violence or forceful killings,’’ he said.

Kadiri, therefore, advised young Nigerians to desist from allowing themselves to be used to perpetuate violence, killings and terrorism.

william Anaebonam