Eid-el-Kabir: Kogi Speaker canvasses selflessness, patriotism

Speaker, Kogi S

tate House of Assembly, Prince Mathew Kolawale, has urged Muslims to reflect on the teachings of the Eid-el-Kabir and imbibe the spirit of selflessness and sacrifice, exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

Kolawole made the call in a Sallah message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Femi Olugbemi, and made available to newsmen on in Lokoja.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to reflect on the teachings and lessons of the singular act of selflessness and patriotism, and allow it to reflect on their disposition to nation building.

According to him, building the Nigeria of our dream requires the contributions of all, urging Nigerians to be selfless and patriotic, for the overall development and well-being of the nation.

“I implore you to reflect on the willingness of Allah’s Prophet, Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, which brought about the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

“As we are celebrating the willingness to sacrifice, of a servant of God today, so, our sacrifices shall be celebrated in the future,” he assured.

Kolawole sent warm wishes to the Kogites on pilgrimage in the Holy Land.

He seized the opportunity of the Eid-el-Kabir to commiserate with the family of the aged woman from Olamaboro Local Government Area, who passed away in Saudi Arabia.

Kolawole urged leaders, opinion moulders and other relevant stakeholders at all levels to demonstrate selflessness and patriotism in their undertakings.

The speaker noted that the state had the wherewithal to be one of the greatest among the comity of states in the country, in view of its enormous human and natural resources.

He, therefore, urged the people of the state to continue to pray for the success of the Gov. Yahaya Bello-led administration.

Kolawole urged them to celebrate responsibly and be security conscious.

He pledged the support of the Legislative arm to the Executive, to fast-track the overall development of the state.