Eid El Kabir: Glo urges prayers for national unity

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has sent a congratulatory message to Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid El Kabir celebration which is commemorated yearly after the Holy pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina by Islamic faithful.

Globacom in a press statement from its corporate head office in Lagos also enjoined Muslim Ummah in Nigeria not to relent in their prayers for the unity, peace and prosperity of the country.

While congratulating Muslims who successfully performed the Holy Pilgrimage, the company called on them to seize the opportunity of the festival, also referred to as the Feast of Sacrifice, to offer thanks to Almighty Allah for the progress recorded so far by the government in its bid to return peace to parts of the country formerly decimated by insurgency.

“We urge you all to use this occasion to continue your supplications for the peace and prosperity of the nation, while being your brothers’ keepers and helping one another to surmount current challenges in the country”, the network said.

The company which emphasised the need for Nigerians to unite and work towards the resuscitation of the country’s economy equally called on all Nigerians to live in peace and harmony regardless of religious and ethnic persuasions.

Globacom reiterated its commitment to the provision of a viable communications backbone for a sustainable and vibrant economy, saying, “We will continue to invest heavily in network infrastructure to enable us to provide pristine quality of service for voice calls and data. We are committed to building the kind of network quality that will enable seamless communications which Nigerians need to drive business and commercial activities as well as hi-tech education and social activities.”

It further enjoined the populace to take advantage of its affordable and world class products and services to reach out to their families, relations and loved ones during the holiday, while assuring them of seamless network services during the Sallah period and beyond.

