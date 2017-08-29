Eid-el-Kabir: FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays

The federal government has declared Friday, September 1 and Monday, September 4, as public holidays for Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), made the declaration on Monday in a statement issued in Abuja by the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Dr Rufa’i Attahiru.

Dambazau congratulated Muslims and urged all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of democracy in the country.

He admonished the everyone to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in its determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country, “where the rights of every citizen are protected and guaranteed.”

The minister assured Nigerians of their safety in all parts of the country, reiterating that security agencies have been directed to maintain the peace and protect lives and property.

He said, “the prevalence of hate speeches in the country and warned that the government would henceforth deal with perpetrators according to the law while maintaining that the government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualizing the full potential of Nigeria”.

Dambazau, in the statement, wished all Nigerians a rewarding happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.