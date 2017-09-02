EID-el- Kabir FCT Min wants residents to imbibe virtue of sacrifice

The FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammed Bello on the occasion of Eidi- El Kabir celebration, has advised residents of of FCT to imbibe the virtue of sacrifice.

In a press statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on media Sani Abubakar, the season calls for sharing with neighbours and sacrifices.

The statement reads, lon behalf of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), I congratulate all FCT residents as we mark this year’s Eid El Kabir celebrations.

As we all know the Eid El Kabir is the Islamic festival which symbolises the sacrifice and submission to the command of Almighty Allah by Prophet Abraham from which all Muslims are expected to draw many lessons”.

The administration, therefore call on Muslims and other residents of the FCT to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice, endurance, humility and brotherly love as reflected in this Prophetic devotion.

Accordingly, it noted the important that we extend the significance of the season beyond the festivities and use the lessons to forge unity as well as support government’s efforts towards maintaining peace, order and security in the Territory.

Recalling message to you during the last Eid El Fitr celebrations in which the administration solicited for prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari for Allah to heal him and return him safely back to Nigeria.

“Today, we all thank Almighty Allah for accepting our prayers. However, I urge you still to continue to pray for him for strength, wisdom and God’s guidance as he works towards building a better Nigeria for all of us”.

Idu Jude Abuja